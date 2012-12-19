Ridiculous Circus Shot From Brook Lopez That Didn’t Count

There’s a clear line of demarcation when you can tell an NBA player has crossed the line into veteran territory: that moment they throw up attempts from every arm angle on the very hint of contact to get two shots on a shooting foul. It’s the moment they realize there’s no need to feign worrying your coach will get upset for drawing an opponent into a foul 25 feet from the hoop with a shot from the hip. Now, Brooklyn’s Brook Lopez was bumped into by Utah’s Randy Foye on Tuesday night, but like the best actors in the “in the act of shooting” genre, his resulting shot is hilariously out of step with a normal field goal attempt. Except, this one goes in â€” and gets called off, anyway. Impressive shot, Brook.

Heard from a Brooklyn angle, the Nets’ announcing team didn’t wait to call out Brooklyn-born referee Marat Kogut for not allowing the absurd Brooklyn highlight to stand.

