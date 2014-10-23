Video: Carmelo Anthony & John Wall Combine For 59 Points In Close Knicks Win

#New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
10.23.14 4 years ago

Carmelo Anthony played hero in the New York Knicks’ 103-100 win over the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden last night, but John Wall sure proved a worthy villain. In a dazzling of basketball superstardom, Anthony and Wall combined for 59 points – 30 and 29, respectively – in an exhibition game oft-carried the intensity of a regular season matchup.

Is there anything more fun than opposing stars taking turns throwing haymakers? This was a rare preseason example of such a struggle, but we’ll be in for many such occasions once the real games begin on Tuesday. Five days. The anticipation is killing us.

(Video via NBA)

TOPICS#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYJOHN WALLLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKSWASHINGTON WIZARDS

