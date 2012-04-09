Video: Carmelo Anthony Stuns The Bulls Twice on Easter

#Video #New York Knicks #Chicago Bulls #Carmelo Anthony
04.09.12 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony had himself a nice little Easter Sunday and wrested the “Derrick Rose returns” storyline away in style. Anthony dropped 43 points in the Knicks’ win over Chicago, and no two shots were bigger than his three-pointers to force overtime and then to win the whole thing.

‘Melo went to the same spot for each three, catching the Bulls off-guard each time by shooting early in the count with a pop-up shot. Don’t overlook that he did it over two of Chicago’s best defenders (Taj Gibson and Luol Deng) and also Tyson Chandler‘s huge tip on the offensive board to keep the possession alive in OT.

What did you think of his game?

