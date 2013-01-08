Video: Carmelo Anthony’s New Jordan Brand Ad, “The City That Made Me” #PlayforNY

#Video #Carmelo Anthony
01.08.13 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony had a rough game in New York’s loss to Boston on Monday, literally scrapping with Kevin Garnett in the post and shooting just 6-for-26. But one game isn’t representative of his first 82-game season in New York, however, which has been largely charmed and led to calls for MVP. On Monday, Jordan Brand dropped a new ad showing the love ‘Melo has for New York, where he was born and raised. The player from Red Hook has grown up, and the commercial wants you to know what really represents Carmelo: New York City.

What do you think?

