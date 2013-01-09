Video: Carmelo Anthony’s “Playing For The City That Made Me” – Episode 1 #PlayforNY

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
01.09.13 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony and Jordan Brand‘s new campaign, titled “Playing For The City That Made Me,” is a three-part documentary showing the passion ‘Melo has for New York City. We showed you the initial commercial trailer earlier this week. This is the first of three documentaries where you hear from celebrities and Anthony’s own family about the kid from Red Hook, Brooklyn, and how he got to where he is today.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

