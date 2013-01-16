Video: Carmelo Anthony’s “Playing For The City That Made Me” – Episode 2 #PlayForNY

#Video #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
01.16.13 6 years ago

Carmelo Anthony and Jordan Brand‘s new campaign, titled “Playing For The City That Made Me,” is a three-part documentary showing the passion ‘Melo has for New York City. We showed you the first documentary last Wednesday as Anthony and people from his family talked about how he made it to where he is today. Now, check out the second installment. In this video, ‘Melo talks fashion, the city’s grittiness, authenticity, and even scrutiny serving as daily motivation, and the ultimate challenge of playing in New York City.

