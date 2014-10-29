Video: Chandler Parsons Spikes Slam Against Spurs In First Dunk Of The Season

The Mavs are outplaying the defending champs on ring night, but all defending champs have a tendency to underwhelm when they’re receiving their hardware from the previous season. Chandler Parsons started the 2014-15 season with a dunk after sluicing through the Spurs’ D (Gregg Popovich already has a lot of tape to show his team) before the one-handed slam.

Great way to start a new season with a new team:

The Mavs lead at half, 53-45, in TNT’s primetime opener.

(Video via Dushok Gaming; GIF via @_MarcusD_)

