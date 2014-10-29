Video: Chandler Parsons Spikes Slam Against Spurs In First Dunk Of The Season

The Mavs are outplaying the defending champs on ring night, but all defending champs have a tendency to underwhelm when they’re receiving their hardware from the previous season. Chandler Parsons started the 2014-15 season with a dunk after sluicing through the Spurs’ D (Gregg Popovich already has a lot of tape to show his team) before the one-handed slam.
Great way to start a new season with a new team:
The Mavs lead at half, 53-45, in TNT’s primetime opener.
(Video via Dushok Gaming; GIF via @_MarcusD_)
One of his three plays of the game…he looked like a guy that is comfortable being a 3rd banana last night…he wasn’t aggressive and for long stretches he didn’t attempt to make a play.
One thing the whole Mavs team did well was rotate on D, but Spurs were hitting contested Js and just out did them…If they get more from Parsons and Jameer knocks down shots like he can they will be fine…not sure why they are trying to JJ Berea….Ellis, Harris and Jameer are more than capable…they may need to get a better backup SG as well as another rim protector from somewhere…not a little guy