Video: Chandler Parsons Spikes Slam Against Spurs In First Dunk Of The Season

#San Antonio Spurs #GIFs
10.28.14 4 years ago

The Mavs are outplaying the defending champs on ring night, but all defending champs have a tendency to underwhelm when they’re receiving their hardware from the previous season. Chandler Parsons started the 2014-15 season with a dunk after sluicing through the Spurs’ D (Gregg Popovich already has a lot of tape to show his team) before the one-handed slam.

Great way to start a new season with a new team:

The Mavs lead at half, 53-45, in TNT’s primetime opener.

(Video via Dushok Gaming; GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#GIFs
TAGSCHANDLER PARSONSdallas mavericksDimeMaggifssan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP