Video: Check Out All 53 NBA 2K13 Dunk Packages, All Pregame Rituals & Every Sneaker

10.01.12 6 years ago

The countdown for NBA 2K13 is officially on now, and the release of the game is only hours away. We’ve been hitting you all along with updates on everything that’ll be involved with what some are saying is the best basketball video game ever created. Now, thanks to our friends at Operation Sports, as well as @Tweefin123 and YouTube user Sma11z99, we have a great look at every dunk package, pregame ritual and sneaker in the game.

Did they miss any in the game?

