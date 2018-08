Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat got after it in the celebration that followed their Game 5 NBA Finals win over OKC. The parody videos that followed were almost too much. This one is probably our favorite.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Did the return of Bosh make the difference for Miami? Could they have won without him?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.