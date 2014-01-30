Video: Chris Bosh Leaves Kendrick Perkins In The Dust

The Kevin Durant – LeBron James matchup may headline Wednesday night in the NBA, but Heat center Chris Bosh got viewers’ attention early in the first quarter. After catching the pass in the corner from ‘Bron, Bosh pumped faked a three-point attempt and blew by the Thunder’s Kendrick Perkins on the baseline to finish with a mean one-handed slam.

(video via Frank Den)

