Video: Chris Bosh Scores 26 Points, Grabs 15 Rebounds In Miami’s Debut Win

So much for Chris Bosh needing LeBron James to succeed. In his first game without The King at his side in four seasons, the Miami Heat’s new franchise player scored 26 points, pulled down 15 rebounds, and dished four assists in his team’s season-opening win over the division rival Washington Wizards.

Holy versatility.

Bosh’s standing as floor-spacing safety valve for LeBron’s Heat made it easy to forget just how multi-faceted he is as a scorer. How many big men in the league are capable of knocking down three-pointers with ease on one possession and blowing by defenders with their off-hand for and-1 finishes the next? This is the type of stuff that makes it easy to believe life in South Beach without James will be more fruitful than many are anticipating:

Bosh has always been a great player, but played a role the past few seasons that made his vast two-way contributions difficult for the naked eye to appreciate. If last night is any indication, that won’t be a problem going forward.

