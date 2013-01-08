Video: Chris Paul, Magic Johnson & Steve Nash Star In New Ad Called “The Disappearing Act”

#Video #Chris Paul
01.08.13 6 years ago

In the latest installment in the BIG campaign directed by Spike Lee, we get the cool commercial called “Disappearing Act,” which features Steve Nash, Magic Johnson and Chris Paul (as something resembling a ghost) coming together at a table reserved for only the best point guards.

Here is some behind-the-scenes footage:

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulMAGIC JOHNSONspike leeSTEVE NASHvideo

