Video: Chris Paul Pleads To Refs By Mocking Gordon Hayward’s Head-Jerk

We’re not sure it’s a good idea for Chris Paul to draw officials’ attention to these kinds of flops. From a pure enjoyment standpoint for spectators, though, we’re certainly glad he did. Watch the Los Angeles Clippers superstar amusingly – and effectively, we think – plead his case to the referees that Gordon Hayward needlessly flailed his head back to draw a foul in his team’s 94-89 win over the Utah Jazz.

Chris Paul's head flop how-to demonstration A video posted by moni (@monilogue) on Jan 28, 2015 at 7:58pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Pot. Kettle. Black.

Hayward indeed embellishes slight contact here. A head-jerk of that nature is a classic veteran scorer’s move – James Harden, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James all utilize this tactic. And yes, even Paul does, too.

But it’s hardly CP3’s favorite minor flop. Have you noticed how many times he gets fouled by unsuspecting opposing players while dribbling from the backcourt? Hayward’s move isn’t much different from Paul’s signature one of dipping his shoulder into a defender running with him stride for stride or even stopping entirely as an opposing player crashes into him from behind – and then wildly flailing his limbs.

While that contact is in most cases a foul, it wouldn’t necessarily get called if not for the Point God’s antics. And even if you don’t find that flop analogous with Hayward’s, Paul definitely busts out the head-tilt on occasion. Trust us.

CP3 had 21 points, five rebounds, and six assists to spur Los Angeles to its sixth consecutive win. The 32-14 Clippers are now just a game and-a-half behind the Memphis Grizzlies for second-place in the West.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.