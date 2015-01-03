Video: Cody Zeller Glides Past Tristan Thompson For Huge Slam

01.02.15 4 years ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers allow opponents to shoot 63.1 percent within five feet of the basket, the second-worst mark in basketball. Related: Cody Zeller’s huge gliding slam past Tristan Thompson in tonight’s game between the Cavs and Charlotte Hornets.

A side pick-and-roll defended by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love ends with a soaring dunk? Sounds about right.

Spurred by Zeller’s eight points, six rebounds, and three blocks, Charlotte leads LeBron James-less Cleveland by 11 late in the second quarter.

