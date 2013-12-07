Video: Colorado Upsets KU On Game Winning 3-Pointer

Colorado and Kansas men’s college basketball on Saturday was about as close as the two states that house the schools. It was a back-and-forth game late after Kansas made up a 9-point second half deficit to tie it at 72-all with only three seconds remaining. That’s when Colorado’s Askia Booker hit a running three-pointer as time expired for a 75-72 Colorado win.

The Colorado crowd stormed the court and knocked out replay attempts for a while after the shot fell through. Kansas coach Bill Self complained that Booker traveled on the play, but the shot stood and was not reviewed.

The loss was Kansas’ second in three games, after falling to Villanova in the semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis tourney. Andrew Wiggins led Kansas with a game-high 22 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor (1/2 3pt), but he missed a crucial free throw late after he was fouled on a three-point attempt. Booker led the Buffaloes with 15 points in the victory showed by ESPN.

