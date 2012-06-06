Video: Conan Makes Fun Of NBA Players & Their Stupid Outfits

One of the great joys of watching the postgame press conferences is to see the outfits that players wear. As stylist Megan Ann Wilson says, “…personal style only really comes out during the post game press conferences when players can flaunt and compete for the most fashionable or at least, most talked about for reasons other than a stat line.”

Last night on Conan, Team Coco and O’Brien had their own take on the players’ outfits.

What are your thoughts on players’ postgame outfits?

