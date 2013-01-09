Video: Concerned Fans Want Pau Gasol To Go To A Good Home

Once the difference Los Angeles needed in the paint to win consecutive NBA championships, Pau Gasol has transformed from a guy so good at his job people found it lucrative to impersonate him on the streets to one of the most maligned players in years. To believe the hilarious vision of the minds behind this video, Gasol needs to be freed from the constant trade rumors and badgering from Kobe Bryant and given to a good home like a stray pet. If you’ve ever watched daytime television you know exactly the adoption video this mimics. Bravo.

Gasol’s per-36 minute averages this season are lower than his career averages in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks and his PER as calculated by Basketball-Reference.com is the lowest of his career by nearly five points. We’re not quite sure what the answer is for Gasol but a change of scenery might help. Will you pick up the phone and adopt him?

H/t @DimeJosh

