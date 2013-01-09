Video: Concerned Fans Want Pau Gasol To Go To A Good Home

#Video
01.09.13 6 years ago

Once the difference Los Angeles needed in the paint to win consecutive NBA championships, Pau Gasol has transformed from a guy so good at his job people found it lucrative to impersonate him on the streets to one of the most maligned players in years. To believe the hilarious vision of the minds behind this video, Gasol needs to be freed from the constant trade rumors and badgering from Kobe Bryant and given to a good home like a stray pet. If you’ve ever watched daytime television you know exactly the adoption video this mimics. Bravo.

Gasol’s per-36 minute averages this season are lower than his career averages in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage and blocks and his PER as calculated by Basketball-Reference.com is the lowest of his career by nearly five points. We’re not quite sure what the answer is for Gasol but a change of scenery might help. Will you pick up the phone and adopt him?

H/t @DimeJosh

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagPAU GASOLvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP