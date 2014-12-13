Video: Corey Brewer Tip-Toes For Uncalled Travel En Route To Transition Dunk

Make no mistake – this is a blatant travel by Corey Brewer. But it’s not as bad as the internet is making it out to be. Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves wing take multiple tiny steps after dribbling en route to a jam in his team’s 111-92 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Like the vast majority of people that have laughed at Brewer’s tip-toes, you probably counted five or six steps from the time he picked up his last dribble. That’s not wrong. The Minnesota Timberwolves wing indeed takes that many strides between his final bounce and rising for the flush.
But there’s grey area that’s being ignored. Have you ever noticed how point guards often push the ball far out in front of themselves in the backcourt to get a head of steam? Derrick Rose first comes to mind as a guy that employs this tactic.
Rose will often take three steps after forcing the ball ahead before he dribbles again, but it’s not a travel – he’s never actually in contact with the ball.
A similar thinking applies to Brewer here. If you look closely, Brewer’s first two foot-touches occur when the ball is in the air in front of him. Those don’t count in terms of a traveling violation. The ones that do begin here:
And yes, Brewer still takes three steps after finally gathering the ball.
It’s a travel. No doubt. The blatant one that has the internet in a tizzy? Not quite.
What do you think?
Interesting. Although the score of a game should never result in calls being made/ignored, letting this violation occur isn’t so bad as it could have been in a close game. Still the NBA regularly flaunts it’s disregard of the rules, especially when it comes to “stars”. If you watch some like Rose, he wouldn’t be as explosive, because most of the time he clearly palms or carries the ball, which makes it impossible for a defender to legally guard him. Does anyone else prefer to have the rules bent to ensure highlight plays, over ensuring everyone plays on a level field?
He takes more than 3 illegal steps. Hell he takes at least two with the ball still in one palm, and then three or 4 more.
I agree, I dont know whoever wrote this article is looking at, only allowed to 2 steps once you stop your dribble. Shocked its coming from a bball mag.
one of the problems with this no-call is that this is one of the fundamental rules of basketball, and this case is definitely a very simple, “text-book” example, not one of those crunch time hidden small fouls invisible behind a crowd of players struggling for a loose ball