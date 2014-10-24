Video: Damian Lillard Kicks An A Cappella “4 Bar Friday” Rap For Conan O’Brien

Last night, Blazers all-star Damian Lillard chatted with Conan O’Brien and co-host Andy Richter. The topic of the guard’s rap skills came up and he explained the impetus behind “4 Bar Friday” on Instagram. Conan tried to lay a beat down, so Dame could spit some bars, but it wasn’t happening.

Dame explained to the comedian the origins of “4 Bar Friday.” When Instagram finally allowed 15 second videos, Dame — who has always rapped — decided it was the perfect amount of time for him and others to show off four bars of spontaneous rhymes.

When Conan tries to lay down a beat for Dame, though, it’s obvious the ginger-headed former SNL and Simpsons writer is no Rahzel. So Dame kicks his four bars without a beat. Per usual, he kills it, though the precept he’s freestyling these yarns off the top of his head is hard to imagine.

Here’s Dame backstage at Conan in a super fast montage, via the Portland Trail Blazers:

Dame has dreams of releasing a hip hop album at some point, and believes he can go platinum. With the start of the 2014-15 NBA season less than a week away, we doubt that album is dropping any time soon, but keep checking out Instagram for 4BarFriday winners.

Lillard and the Blazers face the Clippers tonight in LA for their final preseason game before opening the season at the Moda Center in Portland against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

(TeamCoco)

