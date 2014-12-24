Video: Damian Lillard Outduels Russell Westbrook; Both Score 40

Both Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook scored 40 points during the Thunder-Blazers overtime battle last night, but it took Dame 13 fewer shots to accumulate his 40. Lillard also knocked down big shots all game long, including one that forced overtime, where he and the Blazers were able to pull out the big road win.

Before Lillard mimicked his 2014 Playoff heroics, he knocked down a LONG three-pointer over Westbrook at the end of the second quarter, which even Russ might have thought was out of his range:

The three before the half capped a 19-point second quarter for the third-year point guard out of Weber State.

But Russ was gunning for his team, too, finishing with 40 points on 16-for-34 shooting (47.1 percent), 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. It was Russ being Russ, a scoring, sprinting dynamo who is more comparable to a churning basketball locomotive than any other player in the Association.

Westbrook’s prowess combined with LaMarcus Aldridge‘s struggles before the fourth quarter and overtime meant Lillard was needed more than ever for Portland.

While Russ is a whirling, Tasmanian Devil on the court, Damian Lillard is an emotionless assassin. Teammate Thomas Robinson said of Lillard after the game, “He was raised by ice.”

Dame was 11-for-21 from the field, including 8-for-12 from beyond the three-point arc. He added 11 dimes, six boards, and two steals.

Dame hit the game-tying three-pointer to force free basketball, and added seven points in the extra session to better Westbrook’s six points for a 115-111 Blazers win on the road.

Lillard’s overtime efficiency wasn’t unexpected, either:

.@Dame_Lillard's career numbers in OT periods, UPDATED #CLUTCH

15 GP

30/44 FGAs (68.2%)

11/19 3FGAs (57.9%)

19/20 FTAs (95.0%) — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 24, 2014

The win meant the Blazers had a 3-1 road record after going into San Antonio and emerging victorious in a triple-overtime classic where Dame dropped a career-high. After that came a win in New Orleans, a loss in Houston and last night’s win over a Thunder team that’s still missing Kevin Durant.

(videos via Dawk Ins; GIF via reddit)

