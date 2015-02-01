Video: Damian Lillard Picks Up Loose Ball And Soars For Angry Dunk

Damian Lillard didn’t get a chance to let out frustration gleaned from being left off the All-Star team in last night’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks. So when he saw an opportunity on Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers star ensured he made the most of it. Watch Lillard come from nowhere to grab a loose ball and fly through the lane for an angry dunk in his team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Scary.

Lillard and the Blazers are facing a tough task at Milwaukee. Road weary Portland is struggling to make shots, and the home team is playing with typical energy and zeal in front of an impactful crowd.

The Bucks lead the Blazers 67-63 late in the third quarter. If Lillard’s recent clutch heroics are any indication, though, this one is a long, long way from over.

