Video: Damian Lillard Soars For The One-Hand Slam

First time All-Star Damian Lillard has cooled off a little bit after it seemed like he was hitting a game-winner every other night earlier in the season. His three-point shooting dropped nearly 12 percent (47.2 to 35.8) between December and January, and he’s still struggling to keep other guys out of the lane. But opposing points are finding to keep Lillard from skying to the rim as well. Lillard helped the Blazers hold off a methodical second half rally by the Raps at the Moda Center in Portland, but it was his explosion past Terrence Ross for the one-handed slam that caught our eye.

Damian was 8-or-15 from the field for 21 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in the close 106-103 win.

After the dunk past Ross, we caught a glimpse of a prototypical Blazers fan smitten with the second year guard with an adorable sign:

Wesley Matthews added 21 and LaMarcus Aldridge had 27 and 15 as the Blazers banded together to overcome DeMar DeRozan’s 36 points in the home win.

