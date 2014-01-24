Video: Damian Lillard Splits Defenders Before Skying For The Slam

#Portland Trail Blazers #GIFs
01.24.14 5 years ago

The Blazers fell down to the visiting Nuggets early on Thursday night, but they’ve currently stormed back to take the lead in the fourth. While Damian Lilliard isn’t setting the world on fire with the Nuggets in town, he did have one play earlier that made us holler at the TV in wonder. Watch as he splits a pair of Nuggets defenders on a side pick-and-roll with Robin Lopez, before eploding to the rim for a one-handed dunk.

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#GIFs
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDDENVER NUGGETSDimeMaggifsPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

