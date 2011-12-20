DeAndre Jordan Releases The Kraken On The Lakers

#Los Angeles Clippers #Video
12.20.11 7 years ago 19 Comments

Sure the Clippers have that Blake Griffin guy, but DeAndre Jordan released the Kraken on the Lakers. Twice.

What do you think?

