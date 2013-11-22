Video: DeAndre Jordan Whacks Russell Westbrook’s Layup

The Thunder were impressive in their 105-91 victory tonight over Doc Rivers‘ Clippers team, who had come into the game winning five of their last six. Despite a good game from Blake Griffin and another double-double for CP3, Kevin Durant and Serge Ibaka led the Thunder to the win. But DeAndre Jordan gets an honorable mention with a sick block on Russell Westbrook.

DJ had a low-scoring night (just 4 points) and just one block, but that lone swat was a doozy.

