Video: Delonte West Gives Gordon Hayward A ‘Wet Willy’

There’s a first for everything. According to The Salt Late Tribune, in last night’s epic triple-overtime game in Utah, Delonte West got so frustrated he gave a “wet willy” to Gordon Hayward. West also said this to the newspaper: “I went over the line. I saw some lint in his hair, and I wanted to get it out for him. Seriously, we were like two warriors out there. But I forgot the NBA is a gentlemen’s game. They want us to battle and scrap, but they want us to do it nicely.”

Are the TV guys going over the line here or are they right about this act?

