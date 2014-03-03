Video: DeMar DeRozan Outduels Stephen Curry

Through the last 40 games, the Raptors are 26-14, which gives pause to any fans that thought Masai Ujiri should be shedding players left and right in an attempt to tank towards this summers stacked 2014 Draft. But DeMar DeRozan is an All-Star and Kyle Lowry should have been an All-Star. DeRozan even out-gunned the human shooting torch known as Stephen Curry on Sunday when Golden State arrived north of the border.

The two 5th year guards couldn’t be more divergent when it comes to efficiency this season (just check out their season comparison, via Basketball-reference.com). DeRozan is only shooting 43 percent from the field and just barely cracks 30 percent from deep. Conversely, Steph is shooting above 41 percent from beyond the arc on nearly triple the number of three-point attempts as DeRozan. Steph is also shooting 46 percent overall from the field with a PER of 23.4 that dwarfs DeRozan’s career-best 18.9 so far this season.

But on Sunday DeRozan was a hyper-efficient 10-for-16 from the field for 32 points. Steph needed 27 shots to notch his game-high 34 points, and DeRozan was the difference in the 104-98 Raptors win.

