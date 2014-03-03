Video: DeMar DeRozan Outduels Stephen Curry

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
03.03.14 4 years ago

Through the last 40 games, the Raptors are 26-14, which gives pause to any fans that thought Masai Ujiri should be shedding players left and right in an attempt to tank towards this summers stacked 2014 Draft. But DeMar DeRozan is an All-Star and Kyle Lowry should have been an All-Star. DeRozan even out-gunned the human shooting torch known as Stephen Curry on Sunday when Golden State arrived north of the border.

The two 5th year guards couldn’t be more divergent when it comes to efficiency this season (just check out their season comparison, via Basketball-reference.com). DeRozan is only shooting 43 percent from the field and just barely cracks 30 percent from deep. Conversely, Steph is shooting above 41 percent from beyond the arc on nearly triple the number of three-point attempts as DeRozan. Steph is also shooting 46 percent overall from the field with a PER of 23.4 that dwarfs DeRozan’s career-best 18.9 so far this season.

But on Sunday DeRozan was a hyper-efficient 10-for-16 from the field for 32 points. Steph needed 27 shots to notch his game-high 34 points, and DeRozan was the difference in the 104-98 Raptors win.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRYTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP