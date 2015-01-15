Video: DeMar DeRozan Scores Team-High 20 Points After 21-Game Absence

#Philadelphia 76ers
01.15.15

If DeMar DeRozan had any rust in his game after being sidelined from action since Nov. 28, he certainly didn’t show it during his return to the court on Wednesday night. After missing only a combined 11 games in his previous five seasons, the All-Star guard was out for the previous 21 games due to a torn tendon in his left groin. During his injury leave, the Raptors went 12-9 and held onto their Atlantic Division.

After receiving a standing ovation during player introductions, DeRozan played as if he didn’t miss any time at all. The former Trojan’s jumper was converting at an efficient rate, going 9-14 from the field, and he showed no hesitation while attacking the rim on several occasions throughout the night.

All in all, DeRozan finished with a team-high 20 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. After the game the 25-year-old had the following to say about his return to the floor at the Air Canada Centre:

“I thought I was going to be out there huffing and puffing but I felt good. It’s been tough sitting out this many games, just watching. It felt good to get back out there.”

Check out DeRozan’s highlights from his return-game against the Philadelphia 76ers, where they remained a perfect 7-0 against Atlantic Division opponents this season by ending the night with a 100-84 win:

Welcome back, DeMar.

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMagPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTORONTO RAPTORS

