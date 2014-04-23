Video: DeMar DeRozan Hammers Lefty Jam

#GIFs
04.22.14 4 years ago

DeMar DeRozan bounced back after a tough inaugural playoff experience in the opener to score a game-high 30 points in Toronto’s Game 2 win over Brooklyn to even the series at 1-1. The confetti-explosion on the court after the game might have been a bit premature, but any enthusiasm for DeRozan’s lefty slam is not. You’re gonna want to see this detonation with his off hand.

The crowd loved it.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSDEMAR DEROZANDimeMaggifsTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP