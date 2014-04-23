Video: DeMar DeRozan Hammers Lefty Jam

DeMar DeRozan bounced back after a tough inaugural playoff experience in the opener to score a game-high 30 points in Toronto’s Game 2 win over Brooklyn to even the series at 1-1. The confetti-explosion on the court after the game might have been a bit premature, but any enthusiasm for DeRozan’s lefty slam is not. You’re gonna want to see this detonation with his off hand.

The crowd loved it.

What do you think?

