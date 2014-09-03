Video: DeMar DeRozan’s Huge Hammer Dunk Versus Dominican Republic

Toronto Raptors wing DeMar DeRozan isn’t a regular contributor for Team USA, but has thrived in the little court-time he’s received during the FIBA World Cup nonetheless. DeRozan continued his strong but fleeting play against the Dominican Republic today, offering an energetic performance highlighted by a powerful hammer dunk in the halfcourt.

Filthy.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

It’s just not wise to give a high-flyer like DeRozan so much air-space, a fact the Dominicans will surely remember going forward.

(GIF via _MarcusD_; Vine via @gifdsports)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.