Video: DeMar DeRozan’s Huge Hammer Dunk Versus Dominican Republic

#GIFs
09.03.14 4 years ago

Toronto Raptors wing DeMar DeRozan isn’t a regular contributor for Team USA, but has thrived in the little court-time he’s received during the FIBA World Cup nonetheless. DeRozan continued his strong but fleeting play against the Dominican Republic today, offering an energetic performance highlighted by a powerful hammer dunk in the halfcourt.

Filthy.

It’s just not wise to give a high-flyer like DeRozan so much air-space, a fact the Dominicans will surely remember going forward.

(GIF via _MarcusD_; Vine via @gifdsports)

TAGSDEMAR DEROZANFIBA World CupgifsLatest NewsTEAM USATORONTO RAPTORS

