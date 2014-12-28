Video: DeMarcus Cousins Drops Season-High 39 Including Big Jam In OT Win

Viral meningitis, and a swift, head-scratching coaching termination, can’t keep DeMarcus Cousins waylaid. The Kings center scored a season-high 39 points in a 135-128 overtime win over the Knicks on Saturday.

This dunk in particular, with under a minute left and a scant three-point lead, showed just how dominating the 6-11, 270-pounder can be. He vivisects the high double-team and gets into the lane anyway for a muscular flush:

Cousins scored nine of his points in the extra session and finished 14-of-27 from the field with 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and five turnovers for the game, turning back Carmelo Anthony‘s own 36-point 11-rebound, six-assist performance.

Boogie might be good enough to survive whatever splashy moves owner Vivek Ranadive makes, but we’re not sure he’s too keen on many more like the firing of Malone — his old compatriot on the bench.

