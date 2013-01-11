Video: DeMarcus Cousins Gets a Flagrant 2 For Hitting Vince Carter in the Face

This is one example of why teams might think twice before trading for DeMarcus Cousins [Here are 5 NBA team that should roll the dice]. Last night, saddled with five fouls with 41 seconds to go in overtime, with his team down two, DMC decided to mush Vince Carter.

