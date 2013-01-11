Video: DeMarcus Cousins Gets a Flagrant 2 For Hitting Vince Carter in the Face

This is one example of why teams might think twice before trading for DeMarcus Cousins [Here are 5 NBA team that should roll the dice]. Last night, saddled with five fouls with 41 seconds to go in overtime, with his team down two, DMC decided to mush Vince Carter.
looks like he did it and then for a second was like “oh no, what did I just do?” which is kinda creepy…
I think Toronto should trade for DMC, as he’d be hailed a national hero.
Why?! Because he just did to VC what all of Toronto has wanted to do for the longest time.
You can tell Cousins is trying to get out of that situation. Every week I hear something stupid he has done or how he’s been suspended. Well, since the Kings are being sold to Seattle I think Cousins will be traded before then. Hopefully Toronto can trade Andrea Bargnani for Cousins.
It’s so frustrating to see Cousins do this kind of thing. He reacts so strongly to even minor events on the court, and when this happened it was not a surprise. Watching him realize that what he did was stupid and try to catch Carter at the last moment was so weird. Artest just pretends nothing of consequence happened when he does that stuff.
Though I’ve had enough of Cousins, never in a million years do I think it would be a good idea to trade for Bargnani. Bargs is simply a player with little to no value and I’d hesitate to suggest that he is capable of making a team better.
he is def not a thinker