Video: DeMarcus Cousins Gets Second Technical Of Preseason In Shanghai

After finishing his first four seasons in the NBA in the top five for technical fouls, DeMarcus Cousins has vowed to cut his technicals to no more than five this season as a sign of his maturity on the court. The only problem is he already has two in preseason, after picking one up in Shanghai early Sunday.

Boogie has had a busy offseason and things haven’t let up once training camps opened earlier this month. After flying to China this past week, we’re guessing he’s probably a little cranky with jet lag and the constant traveling.

While Rudy Gay was at the charity stripe, Boogie must have been running his mouth at the ref because he got T’d up pretty quick. He probably would have gotten a technical just for his animated reaction; refs are quicker than usual to give Cousins a technical because of his reputation (similar to Rasheed Wallace back in the day).

We’re not sure Cousins is counting preseason in his tally of technicals, but if he he is, he’s only got three left.

Maybe rookie Nik Stauskas can help him pay the $1000 fine with his per diem?

(video via cjzerovids)

Is there any chance Boogie finishes with five or fewer technicals this season?

