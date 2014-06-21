Video: DeMarcus Cousins Wears Mask to ESPN Studios

Just call him “Boogie-Man.” Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins recently wore a zombie mask on a visit to ESPN’s Los Angeles campus, frightening all comers in the process.

Our favorite reaction? Marcellus Wiley’s. If a 6-4, former All-Pro defensive lineman was so easily startled by a masked Cousins, “Boogie-Man” must be a scary, scary thing. Think about it: A 6-11, 270-pound zombie that’s known for frequent bouts of random aggression? Yikes.

(Video via Youtube user Tube Test)

Does “Boogie-Man” scare you?

