Video: Dennis Rodman Sings Happy Birthday To N. Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un

Fresh off his baffling CNN interview, Dennis Rodman sang happy birthday to the North Korean despot, Kim Jong-un, before the exhibition game the two organized after an earlier visit to the cloistered, totalitarian regime. Check out the Worm’s hungover-sounding rendition and some action from the exhibition after the jump.

We were picturing a whiskey-soaked Marilyn Monroe sendup, but this was somehow more bizarre than that JFK spectacle.

Check out some of the action after you hear Rodman lead the crowd in the birthday salute, and pray this is the last we hear of Rodman in North Korea.

Seeing one of my favorite players, Vin Baker, cringing during the earlier CNN video was surreal, but this one was even stranger. Charles Smith seems so out of place alongside Rodman, and by all accounts Smith is way to smart to have been lassoed into this corrupt pageantry, but there he is at the end of the video trying like hell to add a sheen of respectability to the whole mess.

What do you think?

