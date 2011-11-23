Video: Deron Williams Drops 50 In Turkey And Makes It Look Easy

#Video
11.23.11 7 years ago 13 Comments

While some people tune in to see Besiktas to watch Deron Williams, I keep tabs on the Turkish club to get my lockout fix of Semih Erden. Unfortunately for me, Erden broke his left thumb the other day. Fortunately for you, Williams dropped 50 on 17-of-23 shooting in 36 minutes. He could be the best player in Europe right now.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDERON WILLIAMSFeatured GalleryOverseasReal StoriesSemih Erdenvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP