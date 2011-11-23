Video: Deron Williams Drops 50 In Turkey And Makes It Look Easy

While some people tune in to see Besiktas to watch Deron Williams, I keep tabs on the Turkish club to get my lockout fix of Semih Erden. Unfortunately for me, Erden broke his left thumb the other day. Fortunately for you, Williams dropped 50 on 17-of-23 shooting in 36 minutes. He could be the best player in Europe right now.
What do you think?
that was my old team…
DWill didn’t have to do them like that
yep!…these spoiled rich no discipline NBA players will never make it Europe! U.S.A!…U.S.A!
Guys, keep in mind that this is NOT Euroleague!!!
@Flip,
Are you suggesting that because it’s not Euro League that he would not be able to do the same thing vs a Euro League team? um that is Deron Williams, not some bum. I don’t think it matters if it’s Euro League or not. He’d still demolish the comp over there.
@Chicagorilla Actually Flip Is Right…Euroleague And Other Leagues Overseas Are Like The NBA And The NBDL = Not On The Same Level. Deron Williams Has Been Struggling Like 95% Of The NBA Players Overseas And Because He Has An Explosion Of A Game We Should Be Excited (Show Me The Carfax). NBA Is Geared For 1 On 1 And Euroleague Is Geared For AUTHENTIC Team, Skill Fundamentals. Not Hating, But When He’s Consistant I Might Get Hyped (NOT).
u shouldnt even write maybe hes the best player over there.U fuckin kno he is
@Chicagorilla Oh my god, this is so funny… GÃ¶ttingen is dead last in the German League (not exactly a high ranked European League) so the comparison NBA vs NBDL is actually overrated… NO WAY HE’d DO THIS VS A EUROLEAGUE TEAM… he ain’t nowhere near the level of the best european players (or playmakers)…
Damn, he had his chance and got bummed by Dexia Mons Hainaut (a team who wins only 60% of their games in Belgium…)
thanks for the laugh tho…
wonder if this will hurt his game or help it
Hit a few bank shots, a good shot to come home with!
did this nigga actually say that Deron muthafucking Williams is “ain’t nowhere near the level of the best european players (or playmakers)…” WTF is this world coming to? one of the top 5 PGs in the NBA ism’t as good as the Euroleage guys? I see there is no point in discussing this any further.
@Chicagorilla is absolutely right. Maybe the league he is in isn’t the Euroleague or playing against the top talent in Europe but are you guys kidding me?? Dude is top 3 pg in the NBA and actually, arguably the best pg in the NBA. He can handle, pass, shoot, and defend. Has great size for a pg as well. He is a team player and knows when to get others involved and when he needs to take over. So…I would venture to say he has and could take steamy dumps all over players in Europe, Asia, Mars, and anywhere else for that matter. I can’t even believe this is a debate.
He look like Ron Harper in his prime vs a South Dakota AAU team.
yea he’s really struggling over there…avg 24pts and 6assists a game. man he sucks……….dot dot dot dot dot dot.