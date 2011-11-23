Video: Deron Williams Drops 50 In Turkey And Makes It Look Easy

While some people tune in to see Besiktas to watch Deron Williams, I keep tabs on the Turkish club to get my lockout fix of Semih Erden. Unfortunately for me, Erden broke his left thumb the other day. Fortunately for you, Williams dropped 50 on 17-of-23 shooting in 36 minutes. He could be the best player in Europe right now.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.