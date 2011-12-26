Derrick Rose Delivers The Incredible Christmas Game Winner

#Video #Kobe Bryant #Derrick Rose #Chicago Bulls
12.26.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

Check out Derrick Rose as he hits this game winner against the Lakers to give the Bulls a big opening day win in Los Angeles.

Do you think Luol Deng traveled on the play?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kobe Bryant#Derrick Rose#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLOS ANGELES LAKERSLuol Dengvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP