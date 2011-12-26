Derrick Rose Delivers The Incredible Christmas Game Winner

Check out Derrick Rose as he hits this game winner against the Lakers to give the Bulls a big opening day win in Los Angeles.
Do you think Luol Deng traveled on the play?
Luol, that’s great defense, but it’s clearly a travel. It’s times like these I wish youtube had slo mo.
I didn’t think the shot was that difficult until i saw the replay and you see just how close Gasol is to blocking that shot. How does Rose even see the rim? Kid is good (on the way to greatness).
If you need Slo-Mo then it’s not CLEARLY a travel. If you want though, I have the entire game on DVR, I can go back and point out all the times that traveling occured in the game and the refs didn’t call it….yeh didn’t think so.