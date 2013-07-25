Video: Derrick Rose Says Derrick Rose Is The Best Player In the NBA Right Now

Derrick Rose hasn’t played in an NBA game in more than a year after tearing his ACL in the opening game of the 2012 playoffs. That time off might cause some NBA stars to lose at least some of the moxie that made them stars in the first place. But during a round of quickfire Q & A with CNN’s Pedro Pinto, Rose didn’t seem to be lacking in confidence.

When Pinto asked Rose who the best player in the league was right now, Rose answered without the slightest of hesitations: “Derrick Rose.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Pinto had a bit of a laugh after the answer, but Rose didn’t blink. Pinto moved on, and Rose admitted the toughest guy to defend in the league was LeBron James. When Pinto pressed as to why, Rose mentioned that ‘Bron is 6-8 250 lbs. Pinto glowingly described James as looking like the Hulk, and by that point you could see Rose wasn’t really digging the fawning over LeBron.

Remember Rose’s 2012 All-Star Game stone face?

Perhaps the second most telling answer of the Rose interview came at the end when Pinto asked him how he’d like to be remembered after he retiredâ€”many, many years from now, hopefully.

“As a winner,” said Rose matter-of-factly.

The Bulls will travel to Miami to open the 2013-14 NBA season on October 29 this year.

[gif via got ’em coach]

Do you really think Derrick Rose is the best player in the NBA?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.