Derrick Rose‘s step-back jumper is one of the few moves in the NBA that is completely unguardabable. Rose is too big, too strong, too fast – when he takes that big step back, there’s nothing you can do as a defender but pray.

On this play last night where Rose won the game for Chicago, there’s nothing else Brandon Jennings could have done to stop Rose short of tackling him.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook