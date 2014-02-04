Video: Derrick Williams Botches Breakaway Off-The-Backboard Dunk

02.04.14 4 years ago

This was a bad decision. While it’s a little hypocritical of us to say NBA players should practice good sportsmanship, and refrain from gloating during a blowout, this was a bad idea the moment it didn’t work. If Derrick Williams had completed his off-the-backboard dunk in the waning moments of Sacramento’s blowout of the Bulls, then we might be showing this anyway as an example of an awesome off-the-backboard dunk â€” we’ve done it before when he hooked up with Zeke for one on the break. But he messed this whole thing up. Badly.

(video via Frank Den)

What do you think?

