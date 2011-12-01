Derrick Williams Stars In New Under Armour Commercial

#Video
12.01.11 7 years ago

As we’ve pointed out before, Under Armour has been killing it during the lockout with their new “Are You From Here?” campaign and tour. And in their latest vignette, a two-minute spot that premiered on SportsCenter last night, UA follows Derrick Williams from his hometown gym to where he is today.

Also make sure you check these out if you haven’t already:

Brandon Jennings Stars In New Under Armour Basketball Commercial

Kemba Walker Stars In New Under Armour Basketball Commercial

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDERRICK WILLIAMSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP