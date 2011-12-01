Derrick Williams Stars In New Under Armour Commercial

As we’ve pointed out before, Under Armour has been killing it during the lockout with their new “Are You From Here?” campaign and tour. And in their latest vignette, a two-minute spot that premiered on SportsCenter last night, UA follows Derrick Williams from his hometown gym to where he is today.

