Dick Bavetta Is Too Old To Help Zaza Pachulia Up

04.10.14 4 years ago
Dick Bavetta

Dick Bavetta (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

During a stoppage in play in last night’s exciting game between Indiana’s second team and the league-worst Bucks, Milwaukee center Zaza Pachulia reached out to septuagenarian referee Dick Bavetta for some help to his feet. As you’ll see, Bavetta smartly decided against helping the Bucks big man to his feet.

The 74-year-old Bavetta recently officiated his 2,633rd consecutive regular season game, besting Cal Ripken Jr.‘s consecutive games mark in MLB, so we can understand his reluctance to pull the 6-11, 240-pound center to his feet.

(H/T All Ball Blog)

