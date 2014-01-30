Video: Dirk Nowitzki Scores His 26,000 Point In Mavs Loss

The Rockets escaped with a 117-115 victory in Dallas tonight despite a monster game from Dirk Nowitzki. Nowitzki posted a reDIRKulous 13-for-21 night on his way to 38 points, one of which was the 26,000 point of his career. Despite the career milestone and the 17 rebounds he tacked on for good measure, Dirk has to be pissed the Mavs lost a close one to an in-state rival at home.

Here’s Dirk snagging the offensive board and putting it back up to notch the 26,000 point of his career while also drawing the foul.

Dirk is currently No. 16 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 26,022 points, trailing John Havlicek by 373 points after his performance tonight.

Below lies a great example of a prototypical Dirk scoring move. He obviously ran the pick-and-roll with Jose Calderon, and Jeremy Lin was forced to switch to the 7-footer. Dirk uses some excellent footwork while pivoting towards his right shoulder before faking the jumper to get Jeremy in the air and then completing the three-point play by taking the contact and knocking down the shot anyway.

It’s a perfect offensive sequence from the future Hall of Famer, and a reminder that he’s still got a few more points left in those 35-year-old legs.

Love you Dirk and congrats on passing the milestone.

