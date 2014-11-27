Video: Dirk Nowitzki Scores Season High 30 As Mavs Knock Off Knicks In OT

The Knicks kept it surprisingly close against the Mavericks in Dallas last night despite missing their star, Carmelo Anthony. After a rough shooting night, J.R. Smith‘s miracle heave with under a second left forced OT, but it was the future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki who sealed the win for Dallas by scoring a season-high 30 points.

First, let’s just marvel at this ridiculous shot by Smith. He’s possibly the only one with the brass — many would deem it foolish confidence — to take a shot like this, much less net it, too, even though he was only 7-for-20 on the night and 1-of-8 from deep.

But in the extra session, having already scored 26 points — on a night when both Chandler Parsons and Monta Ellis struggled to find the bottom of the cup — Nowitzki clinched it with a couple of his patented jumpers against a helpless Quincy Acy. Acy gives up five inches to towering Nowitzki, and when the Mavs star is using a head fake to go up-and-under for that mid-range jumper, it’s simply unfair. Here’s Dirk fooling him in regulation, and also drawing the foul:

And here’s the German David Hasselhoff fanatic pulling out the same move in OT to seal the win:

It should also be noted, former Knick Tyson Chandler had his best game of the season, pouring in 17 points (7/10) and snagging a crazy 25 rebounds — including 10 on the offensive glass — in over 42 minutes of action.

The Mavs beat the Knicks — and their old point guard Jose Calderon, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds — 109-102 in overtime. We’re glad too because we can’t read any “Are the Knicks Better Without ‘Melo” think pieces.

