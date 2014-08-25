Video: Donovan Mitchell Shuts Down Elite 24 With Huge Alley-Oop Jam

Class of 2015 star Donovan Mitchell was overshadowed by Derrick Jones, Kwe Parker, and Josh Jackson in the epic Elite 24 Dunk Contest on Friday night. No matter, though – Mitchell was just saving the weekend’s sickest jam for the actual All-Star game.

The 6-3 Louisville commit went way, way up and cocked the ball far, far back to finish an insane alley-oop that nearly shut down the event entirely.

Crazy.

Our friends at Ballislife counted down the top 10 plays of Elite 24 and ranked Mitchell’s dunk first. Let’s just say we agree with that assessment. Oops just don’t get much sicker than this.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.