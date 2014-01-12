Video: Drake Introduces Raptors On Drake Night

Former Degrassi: The New Class star Drake, and the organizational ambassador â€” we still don’t know what that means â€” for the Toronto Raptors, introduced their starters on Saturday night before the Raptors handed the visiting Nets their first loss of 2014. While we’re not super keen on Drake’s words on wax, this is a pretty cool moment. He does the introductions with a few humorous ad-libs, and we’re even pretty sure he didn’t lip sync them, either.

Drake is boys with Raptors power forward, Amir Johnson, who can forget Amir’s Nothing Was The Same shopping spree, and Drake said as much during the introductions. But check out how he handed the other Raptors starters.

What the hell is Drizzy doing here, though, before the intros?

Silly Canadian television stars turned rap crooning basketball team ambassadors. Also, in case you didn’t see it, that’s a vintage Vince Carter jersey lining to Drake’s Bespoke suit!

