Video: Drake Uses Lint-Roller, Air Balls Jumper At Kentucky Midnight Madness

#Drake
10.17.14 4 years ago

Drake is a fan of University of Kentucky basketball. Other than the Wildcats’ unparalleled success since John Calipari took reins of the storied program in 2009, we’re not exactly sure why. But that’s beside the point here. At UK’s Midnight Madness event to kick off the 2014-2015 tonight, the Nothing Was The Same rapper not only appeared, but sarcastically used a lint-roller and not so sarcastically air balled a jumper.

Here’s Drizzy doing a harmless kind of rolling upon his introduction, poking fun at himself for being caught using a lint-roller at a Toronto Raptors playoff game last spring:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Amusing enough, right? You’ll surely find this even funnier:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Yikes. That shot wasn’t just a few feet short, but several feet right of the basket, too.

Also, shouldn’t this conflict with Drake’s role as Global Ambassador of the Raptors? If Masai Ujiri journeyed to Lexington, KY and went through layup lines, wouldn’t he breaking a NBA rule? It seems highly unlikely Drake’s participation is in-line with league bylaws, but he probably doesn’t care – he certainly hasn’t in the past.

Either way, our boy needs to work on that jumper before hitting the court again. Let’s just say it’s the furthest thing from perfect.

(Vines via TheSEShepherd and Dane Carbaugh)



TOPICS#Drake
TAGSCOLLEGEDrakeKENTUCKY WILDCATS

