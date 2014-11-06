Video: Draymond Green Trolls Blake Griffin While Warriors Blow Out Clippers

11.06.14 3 years ago 9 Comments
Blake Griffin, Draymond Green

Blake Griffin, Draymond Green (photo. BroBible GIF)

This is a pretty accurate summary of the “showdown” between the rival Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. After Draymond Green connected on his fourth triple to extend his team’s lead to 29 points, the do-everything forward taunted Blake Griffin in an extremely up close and personal manner.

Seems about right.

We’re actually not totally sure that Green wasn’t looking past Griffin here. Either way, his unflinching troll-job here is pretty impressive.

Green led Golden State’s onslaught on Wednesday by scoring a career-high 22 points and frustrating on the other end from the opening tip. If the Warriors’ performance in the season’s early going is an indication of their overall quality, we might have another legitimate championship contender out West.

(GIF via BroBible)

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

