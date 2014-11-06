Video: Draymond Green Trolls Blake Griffin While Warriors Blow Out Clippers

This is a pretty accurate summary of the “showdown” between the rival Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. After Draymond Green connected on his fourth triple to extend his team’s lead to 29 points, the do-everything forward taunted Blake Griffin in an extremely up close and personal manner.
Seems about right.
We’re actually not totally sure that Green wasn’t looking past Griffin here. Either way, his unflinching troll-job here is pretty impressive.
Green led Golden State’s onslaught on Wednesday by scoring a career-high 22 points and frustrating on the other end from the opening tip. If the Warriors’ performance in the season’s early going is an indication of their overall quality, we might have another legitimate championship contender out West.
(GIF via BroBible)
What do you think?
Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
There’s nothing trolling about this… smh…
Making weird faces is trolling. Why he gotta stick out his tongue like a retard? Just make the bucket and move on.
guess michael jordan was the biggest troll of all
Jordan didn’t stick his tongue in the opponents face for 20 seconds after making a shot. Therefore, it’s not trolling.
Yes he did. Jordan taunted other players all the time and still does.
Taunted, yes. But he didn’t do it by sticking his tongue it in their faces. He taunted by telling them they were losers, and calling out his moves before he did them. The tongue thing was a natural thing for him. Like how Kobe purses his lips.
I honestly don’t see the difference. What are you making a documentary about NBA player mouth motions? Also why do you pay that much attention to a another man mouth?
Oh please oh please make it Clippers versus Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. That would be a series for the ages.
im gay