Video: Dwyane Wade’s Post-Whistle Bounce Shot Might Mean He’s A Warlock

Often, when the whistle blows to stop a play in the NBA, a player might continue his motion and take that jumper he was all set for, continue driving for a layup, or throw down a dunk. Dwayne Wade added something only a magician could conjure after the whistle last night in the second quarter of Miami’s eventual loss to undefeated Houston.

This is some H-O-R-S-E ish that would probably have bamboozled even James Harden — who beat the whole internet.

We’re hoping Wade adopts this shot as one of his go-to moves when coming around the high screen, but we doubt he could duplicate the black magic necessary for it to fall through the nylon.

Wade used up all his supernatural powers when the Rockets ran the Heat off the floor in a 25-14 fourth quarter advantage on their way to a 108-91 win. It was the Heat’s first loss of the season and it kept Houston undefeated at 5-0.

(H/T SportsGrid)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.