How was this not goaltending? Dwight Howard clearly got this on the way down, and I think even he anticipated the call. But the refs missed it. Deron Williams‘ shot got sent into the stands. And Superman 2.0 got to unleash the Dwight Howard Strut.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What was better: the block or the dance?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.